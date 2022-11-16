By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed that eight persons out of the nine, who were kidnapped by gunmen yesterday, have been rescued.

Confirming the development to Vanguard, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said that eight of the victims were now in safe hands while the ninth person escaped.

According to Irene, earlier reports that the kidnap was carried out by herdsmen were untrue.

The police spokesman added that it was a pure incident of armed robbery.

Vanguard had reported that nine persons were, on Tuesday, kidnapped by suspected herdsmen along Calabar-Ikom highway in Cross River state.

Confirming the incident late Tuesday night to Vanguard on telephone, the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe said the incident took place at 17:15 hours along the Calabar-Ikom Highway.

Below are pictures from the scene.

