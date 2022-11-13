Kajoba Hakim, popularly called Keem Fame Rich, is a Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, and Promoter, he was born on January 16, 1999, in Mulago Kampala District, Central Region, Uganda, into the family of Mr. Mubiru Hamidu and Mrs. Irene Namyenya.

Keem Fame Rich studied at Light secondary and vocational school bulenga where he later dropped out and joined Makerere business school where he acquired a certificate in Digital Marketing and Computer software.

Keem Fame Rich who is known for making music collaborations with music stars basically from Uganda started sharing his music videos on social media in 2019 but didn’t get enough attention due to his limited fan base then.

He came into the limelight in 2020 after he was featured in several music and dance videos with popular musicians, influencers, and content creators.

He first dropped his first album Home is Home which featured artists like Zex Bilangi , Ratigan era, Don Bwambale, and so many others.

It worked out for him so well and he later dropped another album Lonely world which gained him more popularity across Uganda .

He is more popularly known for working with Pallaso and Juliet Zawedde and several others, not excluding one of Uganda’s famous influencers, Pallaso.

In recent time, Keem Fame Rich have gained wide recognition and prominence on social media driving tons of thousands of traffic to his page, after his music started going viral.

Keem Fame Rich’s girlfriend is a young girl who has kept his love and romantic life so private and out of social media. Therefore, any information regarding his girlfriend is inaccessible at the time of writing this article.

Judging from the influence Keem Fame Rich has gotten so far, his net worth is likely to be within the range of $50,000 – $100,000.

