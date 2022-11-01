By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gambo Tarsel on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Birnin Kebbi unveiled his party’s action plan for the state in a bid to woo Kebbi voters to vote for n 2023 polls.

Gambo who disclosed his plans to newsmen in Kebbi said successive governments in the state from 1999 to date have failed to meet the demands of electorates hence the reason the state remains in a comatose state in terms of development, education and other vital sectors in the state.

He noted that, in Kebbi State there is clear absence of governance thus the need for Labour Party to come to the rescue of the ailing state by first providing all-inclusive governance which will in turn stabilise all critical sectors like education, economy, security and agriculture in the state.

According to him, if elected as governor in 2023 Labour Party will turn Kebbi from a consuming state to production state which would be achieved through the resuscitation of moribund industries, to not only bring revenues but also create jobs for the teeming youth.

Tarcel stated that, Argungu Fishing Festival and other cultural events in the state like Uhola in Zuru, Rigata in Yauri would be upgraded to international standards to attracts foreign tourist to the state.

Asked on his plans for women and security given the situation of Zuru his home local government being bedeviled by banditry, killings and kidnappings. His words: “security is not something we can discuss before the cameras but we have strong plans to tackle security challenges in the state, as for women we intend to provide start up capitals for those who want to do business while those in school will get a good sponsorship to study their chosen disciplines.”

“When we come onboard, we shall give Birnin Kebbi, the state capital its deserving look because it now looks like a glorified local government headquarters when you compare it to our mates as it was created since 1991, but very few things were done in the state capital.”

RELATED NEWS