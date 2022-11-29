By Rosemary Iwunze

As part of its strategy to make its products more accessible to the insuring public and bring service closer to its customers in good time, KBL Insurance Limited has launched a new Enterprise Resource Planning software, ERP, called IES-Online Application.

IES Online is a digital application that comes with various modules structured to help transform manual operation and processes of various aspects of the entire insurance underwriting, claims settlement, deliver certificates, deliver discharge vouchers (DVs) and insurance policy documentation to customers with speed and in record time, as never been seen in the insurance business in Nigeria.

Other aspects of the new digital mechanic have also been designed to facilitate activities in human resources, finance, and re-insurance, all to maximize technology, to achieve optimal customer satisfaction, just as it is obtainable in other climes in the western world.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Office, Mrs.Ukachi Orji, while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos, said “KBL Insurance Limited had no choice but to upskill its operations modules, to match the ever-dynamic lifestyles of their esteemed customers, to satisfy them much better than it was in the past, particularly considering the very stiff competition in the financial services sector and their ever-growing demands”.

Orji said the essence is to serve customers faster and at lower costs. She said this approach resonates with customers as almost 85% of them want to buy insurance policies more quickly, and get all their issues, including claims settlement sorted out, eschewing the typical back-and-forth and unnecessary delays associated with the industry in the past.

RELATED NEWS