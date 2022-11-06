By Ayo Onikoyi

London-based Nigerian Afrobeat/ Afropop/Dancehall recording and performing artist, Efe Kelly Mark alias Kay Da Ace will be releasing his debut EP titled “11th Hour” on all major music platforms from Monday 21st day of November, 2022 courtesy of record label known as Ace Familia Studios. With the release party set to take place in South East London on Thursday 24th day of November 2022.

According to the singer who is also an entrepreneur,11th Hour EP is about hustle, hope, motivation, lifestyle, love, flex, and prosperity obsessions.

The extended play (EP) comprises 6 tracks, namely; Gra Gra, No Lele, Rotten, Agenda, Bread and . Bonus Track (Rotten 2). It was recorded at Ace Familia Studios by Kay Da Ace with productions by Top Age, mixed and mastered by Lawd Gabriels, and guest appearance from Ola Dips. It also has additional vocal contributions from Isat and Top Age.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Kay Da Ace found a passion for music at an early age. He has found support from platforms such as MTV Base Africa, Sound City, Hip TV, Ben TV, Factory 78, along with regular airplay at a plethora of radio stations in his home country and the UK. Similar to the likes of 2Baba, Dbanj, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido. Kay Da Ace’s unique and versatile approach to Afro-pop and Dancehall helps him stand out from his peers.

Prior to the EP release, Kay Da Ace had dropped various notable singles such as; Enoko, My Woman, Inna Luv, Laye Mi, Daily, My Chic, Shenkes, Go Down, Area, Oghene and more.

The photograph on the EP cover was inspired by American comedy-drama “Forrest Gump” starring veteran actor Tom Hanks.

