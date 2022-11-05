By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government on Saturday received 370.5 metric tones of grains among other relief materials from the federal government as part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of victims of floods and vulnerable people in the state.

While handing over the relief items to the state government, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Habib Ahmed Mustapha noted that the 370.5 metric tons of grains received by the state government represents its portion of the 12000 metric tons of grains released by the federal government for distribution to the 36 states of the federation including the federal capital territory.

According to Habib,

who was represented by NEMA’s Director of Finance and Account, Alhaji Sani Jiba, the Federal Government is unhappy with the condition of the victims and deems it necessary to intervene by distributing these relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings.

Jiba however cautioned the beneficiaries that the items are not for sale, appealing to them to take the items to their various homes and make good use of it instead.

The Director General NEMA further noted that while the 370.5 metric tons of grain made up of 166mt of maize, 142mt of sorghum, and 62.5mt of millet is meant for distribution to the most vulnerable people in the state, the under-listed materials are to be distributed to victims of flooding and other natural or human induced disaster in the state.

The items are: 1000 pieces of 10kg bags of rice, maize and beans each, 75 kegs of 20litres of vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes (maggi knot), 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 cartons of tins and sachet tomatoes.

Others are: 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1000 pieces of treated mosquito net, 600 cartons of toilet soap, 2500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards), 1,000 pieces of new children wears, 1,000 pieces of new men’s and women’s wears each

The Director of the State Emergency Agency, Hon. Babangida Nasamu who represented Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the event, assured that the relief materials are going to be distributed as directed by NEMA. “We will make sure that all those mentioned as beneficiaries benefits from these items,” Nasamu said.

