Hajiya Hawa Lawal Jibrin

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Hajiya Hawa Lawal Jibrin, the only female candidate in Katsina State, out of the over 400 contesting in the 2023 general election, has flagged off her campaign, declaring a five-point agenda to turn around the plight of members of her constituency.

Hauwa is seeking to represent Katsina Local Government on platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the state House of Assembly.

She made flagged off her campaign, Sunday, at the President Yar’adua Wing of Fadama Hotel in Katsina.

While presenting her five-point agenda geared towards women emancipation and youth empowerment, Hawa decried the enslavement of women by bandits and the indiscriminate divorce men subject their wives to, promising to bring it to a halt if elected into the state assembly.

Hajiya Hawa, who further noted that women are left behind in Katsina State, said the time is ripe for women to take their place in the state assembly to address their plight, since men have failed to do so on countless occasion.

“Men here are fond of divorcing their wives, leaving them with the responsibility of feeding and educating their children without any support as prescribed by Islam.

“This kind of behavior causes many women to engage in unholy acts to fend for the children.

“I am assuring you that if elected I will seek the cooperation of religious scholars and other relevant stakeholders to compel such men to take care of their children as prescribed by Islam.

“And if they fail I will ensure they are prosecuted,” Hawa said.

