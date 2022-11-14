Mourinho, Kardorp

By Biodun Busari

Serie A club AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed that the embattled defender Rick Karsdorp has left the club already following their fall-out.

Mourinho claimed Karsdorp betrayed the club during their game against Sassuolo following the goal conceded.

The Portuguese manager said he decided not to engage in any talks with the Dutch international claiming that he has left after the accusations.

He said this shortly after their 1-1 draw game against Torino on Sunday.

“I decided not to call up Karsdorp today and he knows why. It’s my decision,” Mourinho said.

Roma looked to be on course for victory after Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September with a brilliant header in the 80th minute.

However, Sassuolo equalised five minutes later when Andrea Pinamonti scored in a swift counterattack for the game.

