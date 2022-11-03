…FG should call for dialogue – Kanu’s family

By Steve Oko

Dissatisfied with the stay of execution judgement of the Court of Appeal on its earlier judgement ordering his release, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Supreme Court to upturn the latest judgement on the Appellate court.

Vanguard had reported that a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had three weeks ago discharged Kanu and ordered his immediate release after quashing all counts of terrorism charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

But instead of complying with the court judgement, the Federal Government after transferring the Judges that gave the first judgement, returned to the Appeal Court to stay the execution.

The Appeal Court, however, after reserving judgement on the matter, granted the prayers of the Federal Government and stayed the execution of the its earlier judgement.

Not satisfied with the development, Kanu, moved to the apex court to set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Kanu’s Lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement Thursday, gave reasons his client sought the intervention of the Supreme Court.

He said that the decision to move to the apex court was taken by Kanu’s legal team after a careful study of the Court of Appeal second judgement which he argued, ” does not have any foundation in law”.

Ejiofor said that Kanu had during their last visit to him at the DSS headquarters, given his consent to the decision.

He expressed hope that the apex court would handle the matter expeditiously and free the IPOB Leader.

The statement read in part:“We have appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the court’s judgment discharging and placing further bar to any further detention and prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on any charge/indictment before any court in Nigeria.

“Recall that on October 28, 2022, a three-man panel of Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal (Abuja Judicial Division) granted an application for the stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, pending the determination of the Appeal filed before the Supreme Court by the Federal Government.

“After a thorough review of the said ruling by our defence team eminently led by foremost leading Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), an informed decision was taken by the erudite Senior Advocate and the entire team that said ruling, which has no foundation in law or facts, placed before the court, should be immediately appealed against, for it to be set aside by the Apex Court.

“Our well-informed position was given a final nod by our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during my last visit to him.”

Ejiofor urged IPOB members and sympathisers not to give up hope.

“We are, therefore, by this medium, informing the general public, and Umuchineke in particular, that we have filed an appeal against the said Ruling of the Court of Appeal delivered October 28, 2022, and will proactively follow up on the administrative process to ensure that both appeals are given [an] accelerated hearing in line with the extant fast track rules of the Supreme Court.

“We shall keep everyone abreast of the development in the appeals as we progress. We respectfully urge you all to still remain peaceful and law-abiding, as always, and rest assured that the ruling of the Court of Appeal now appealed against will be reviewed on merit by learned Justices of the Supreme Court.

“Let us reiterate, for the avoidance of any doubt, that the said ruling did not interfere in any way with the status of the judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging Onyendu.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging Onyendu and striking out the seven-count charge still subsists; it has not been set aside. Thank you all, and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”

When contacted, Kanu’s family confirmed the move, and hailed the legal team members for their resilience.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed faith that the Supreme Court “will redeem the judicial image of Nigeria”, which he said, had been badly battered by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The family expressed sadness that the Federal Government “is destroying the image of Nigeria by fragrant disobedience of court judgements” .

Prince Emmanuel said that the Federal Government should reconsider its position and approaches over Kanu’s matter haven lost in all the courts so far.

“We expect the Federal Government to rather invite Kanu for dialogue instead of disobeying court judgements

” They lost in all the courts including ECOWAS court. The UN has given an opinion that Nnamdi Kanu should be released yet the Federal Government doesn’t want to comply”.

Kanu’s family commended members of the public for standing with the family.

