The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf

By Miftaudeen Raji

Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf, also known as Abba Gida, decried incessant political violence and attack on the party’s supporters in the state.

In a press statement signed by Sanusi Bature, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate’s spokesperson, on Monday, Yusuf called on the security agencies in the state to swiftly swing into action to curtail the ever-increasing political violence.

He noted it was imperative to stem the violence as the election approaches to ensure the safety and security of life and properties of Kano state’s citizens, residents, and visitors.

Meanwhile, the NNPP alleged that the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, is publicly aiding and supporting thugs within the APC to carry out violent attacks on NNPP supporters and campaign properties in the state.

According to the statement, the APC thugs again launched sporadic attacks in the last three days on the NNPP supporters and campaign properties in various communities within Gwale and Kano Municipal local government areas.

He said the recent attacks left scores maimed and injured, while some persons are currently in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Recall that a similar attack was orchestrated by aides to Abdullahi Abbas on 12th February 2019, where the house belonging to Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf was set ablaze and complaint had reached the then leadership of Kano state police command but no action was taken till date. Our legal teams are still waiting for the outcome of the investigation but to no avail,” it said.

The statement reads further, “Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano state APC Chairman, is known for hate speeches in every public gathering. He must be cautioned quickly to restore sanity in our Polity.’’

‘’There are numerous audio and video clips on social media platforms that provide clear evidence of these assertions.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of security agencies, all stakeholders including other political parties that are also being intimidated by Abdullahi Abbas to as a matter of urgent public importance take all necessary actions against the excesses of the APC chairman, and his son Sani Abdullahi Abbas.”

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate demanded the immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Abdullahi Abbas, his son Sani Abdullahi Abbas and other suspects that were involved in the attacks.

He said the inciting statements and other atrocities that have been perpetrated on NNPP supporters and innocent citizens of the state are capable of destroying the relative peace in the state.

“We also want to state in clear terms that if the utterances of Abdullahi Abbas toward political violence are not squarely addressed, we will be left with no other option than to boycott the forthcoming signing of peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committee under the able Leadership of the Former Head of State, Gen. Abdussalam Abubakar and any other inter-party agreements toward 2023 elections as doing same may not guarantee the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Kano state,” he said.

Efforts to reach Abbas to react on the matter and allegations leveled against him proved unsuccessful as text messages and calls across to his phone line were left unattended.

