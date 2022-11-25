No fewer than 9,926 children have been targeted for vaccination against yellow fever in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano.

The primary health care coordinator of the local government, Mr Isyaku Hamza, made this known at an evening review meeting of the exercise on Friday.

He said that the exercise, which began about a week ago, recorded mass compliance by parents and wards in the area.

Hamza, however, appealed for cooperation with vaccinators and health officials in view of the significance and efficacy of the vaccine.

Also at the meeting, the Co-ordinator of the programme in the area, Mr Kabiru Musa, explained that 536 settlements have been covered in the ongoing exercise.

The Health Educator of Gwazo, Mr Abubakar Karaye, emphasised the need for traditional and religious leaders to assist in mobilising the public on the significance of vaccination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, had on Monday, launched the Yellow Fever vaccination in the 44 local government areas of Kano. (NAN)

