By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kano has remanded two persons, Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad Bala in custody for alleged defamation of character of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The presiding magistrate, Aminu Gabari, remanded the duo in custody after finding them guilty of the offence.

Acccording to the First Information Report, the duo in a video they posted on facebook, said the governor does not see a land without selling it and that he sleeps alot.

After the First Information Report was read over to the defendants, they pleaded guilty to the content of FIR.

The prosecutor and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Wada Wada, applied for summary trial of the two defendants.

The court found them guilty as charged and adjourned the matter to November 7, 2022 for sentencing.

