Doguwa

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Majority Leader and member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa on Tuesday said the crisis rocking the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kano State has been resolved as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje waded into the matter.

The party had for the last couple of days been enmeshed in crisis with Doguwa and Murtala Sule Garo, APC deputy governorship candidate at the centre of the storm.

Arising from a 5 hours marathon reconciliation meeting, the House leader said, “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reconciled Murtala Sule Garo, and I.

“The meeting was attended by Nasiru Aliko Koki and the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and the meeting started 11pm on Monday up to 4am of today”.

Doguwa explained that, “We reviewed the crisis and apologized to each other. The governor told us kind words. He showed each of us where we are wrong. He offered advices and said he considers us as his two sons.”

The Majority Leader, therefore, declared that he had put the matter behind him and forged ahead to continue commitment towards the success of APC in Kano and the country.

In his words, “we have resolved to bury the hatchet, and I will continue my support to the success of APC in 2023. I will continue to support Gawuna/Garo, Tinubu/Shettima and APC at all level in 2023”.

Doguwa, however, said he has forgiven Garo and all other party members and supporters that offended him, calling on them to forgive him too.

RELATED NEWS