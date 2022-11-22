By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre has stressed the need for building the capacity of women in the ECOWAS sub-region in the areas of security as well as provide them with necessary leadership and mentorship skills.

The Deputy Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana, Dr. Emma Birikorang gave the indication during a workshop on leadership and mentorship organized by the Women, Peace and Security Institute in Abuja.

This training is organized by the Women, Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) of the KAIPTC, with funding support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark under the project: ‘Promoting Peace and Security in Africa: Danish Support to KAIPTC 2021-2022’.

It is an offshoot of the year-long Inspiring Africa Women Leaders in Peace and Security Programme developed by WPSI in 2019.

However, Dr. Birikorang said the training is aimed at enhancing the capacity of operational-level leaders working in the area of Women, Peace and Security (WPS) within the ECOWAS sub-region, to provide leadership and mentorship skills aimed at promoting the implementation of the WPS Agenda in Africa.

She explained that the WPS Leadership and Mentoring Course was part of the KAIPTC’s efforts at providing targeted training for leaders working in Africa’s peace and security environment.

According to her, a lot of progress had been recorded in developing action plans for women, peace and security although there were challenges

“In recent years, there has been a call to go beyond the numbers in promoting female participation in peace processes and rather, create opportunities that ensure the meaningful participation of women

“We hope that through this training, participants will be able to enhance their skills, leverage their power, networks and alliances, and influence decision-making in the peace and security environment,” she stated.

The Head, Women, Peace and Security Institute (WPSI), of the Center, Joana Osei-Tutu emphasized the need for a holistic conversation on peace and security.

She expressed confidence that the participants would leverage the unique opportunity provided by the training to enhance their skills in leadership and mentoring.

On his part, Dr. Fiifi Edu-Afful, said men needed to create an enabling environment and identify all barriers as well as help address them and encourage women involvement.

