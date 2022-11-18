By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Kaduna State arrested a bandit and recovered 5 motorcycles from the fleeing miscreants after a hot engagement along the Galadimawa Tumburku Road in Giwa Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command,DSP Muhammed Jalige , said in a statement that the bandits couldn’t faced the superior fire power of the police and had to ran away with varying degree’s of bullet wounds.

According to the statement, “on the 17th November, 2022 at about 1000hrs, acting on information received that some armed bandits on motorcycles were sighted along Galadimawa Tumburku Road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna state, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state Command CP Yek. Ayoku, psc (+), mni immediately ordered the deployment of a combined Police detachment of Operation Whirl Punch along with special Divisional team to clear the highway of the miscreants.”

“In the ensuing engagement, the bandits caved in to the superior fire power and professional tactical maneuver of the operatives as they scampered with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

“This was however not before one of the outlaws by name Tasiu Malam ‘m’ who later gave his address as Madugu Village was apprehended and five (5) of their operational motorcycles were recovered.”

“Both suspect who has confessed to being a bandit and exhibits were immediately moved to the Police Station for thorough investigation while residents of the general area have been enjoined to look out for and report suspicious individuals with bullet wounds to the Police and other appropriate security agencies.”

He said the CP has acknowledged and appreciated the community’s role in the joint responsibility of ensuring a safe and secured public space and has assured of his continuous engagement with all stake holders in line with Community Policing strategy of the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

“He additionally charged officers to always be at their professional best while tackling crime and criminalities as they would continue to be commensurately motivated and rewarded for their exploits,” he added.

