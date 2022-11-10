By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that its attention was drawn to a widely circulated message raising alarm on an alleged blockade of the Kaduna-Abuja road by bandits, which was not true.

Samuel Aruwan Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said in a statement on Thursday that the Kaduna State Government wishes to firmly debunk this message, and advised citizens to completely disregard the mischievous circulation.

“The Kaduna State Government is in constant touch with security agencies in the general area, and constantly following security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and other locations under watch”.

“The Government is not living in denial of security challenges confronting the State, but it is quite unfortunate how some individuals and groups continue to undermine sacrifices of security agencies and the government,” the state government said.

