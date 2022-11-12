By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Kabir-led All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Saturday disassociated self from a purported Farmers’ Day Celebration to hold on November 16, 2022 in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Assistant PRO, AFAN, Alhaji Salisu Mukhtar, the alleged Farmers Day Celebration is a move by persons who have several cases before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly defrauding AFRICOT INVESTMENTS LTD and CARDINAL STONE ASSET MANAGEMENT for unpaid farm machinery (Tractors) supplied in the name of AFAN.

The statement reads in part, “We are bombarded with questions by our SHFs (Small Holder Farmers) on a ‘Farmers Day Celebration’ purported to be convened by AFAN in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and a mobile Telephone company on 16th November, 2022 at the Eagle Square or Abuja Chamber of Commerce Complex along Airport Road and which they are being asked to register, participate and exhibit their products by paying various sums of money ranging from N1,000,000, N500,000 to N50,000.

“We want to dissociate ourselves from this event because the Nigerian farmers and all Nigerians for that matter are grappling with several shocks in the food system

sprouting from Flooding, Insecurity and severe food price hikes not participating in this charade.

“The Nigerian farmers and AFAN have nothing to celebrate or exhibit at this time, especially, so soon after the Annual National Agricultural Show held between 10th and 14th OCTOBER, 2022 so whoever is doing this is living in denial of the realities in

Nigeria’s Agricultural System.”

