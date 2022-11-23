…abductors yet to open discussion with us – brother

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Medical Director of Hope Clinic and Maternity Home, Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Dr. Alex Igyemwase has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown armed men.

It was gathered that Dr. Igyemwase was abducted Tuesday night from his residence opposite NKST secondary School Zaki-Biam at about 8pm.

The armed men were said to have abducted the Medical Doctor and his young son who they later released but took his father to unknown destination.

Confirming the arrest, the victim’s step brother, Peter Msuean said the abductors were yet to open discussions with the family.

According to Msuean “my brother, Dr. Alex Igyemwase was kidnapped around 8pm in his house opposite NKST school in Zaki Biam.

“About four of the kidnappers came; one was standing on the road and three came inside. He was picked with his son but they later released him (the son) in less than 30 minutes.

“They have not called and we have been calling his number and it is not going. His immediate elder brother, Joseph Igyemwase reported the matter to the police this (Wednesday) morning.

“I went to the village to report what happened to our people and I’m on my way back as I speak. I appeal to the government and the security agencies to come to our aid in Zaki Biam.

“We are suffering in the town, in less than one month we have recorded three cases of kidnapping in the town, we need help.”

When contacted, Commander of Operation ZENDA, a special anti crime team, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Justin Gberyindyer who said he was not aware of the kidnap case disclosed that the earlier intel he received was the plan by criminal elements to kidnap two business persons in the town but his team moved into the town to thwart the plan.

“As I speak to you now we are in the hot spot in Zaki Biam when we heard of the information we spread around but they didn’t come. It is unfortunate that the locals in the area always give information to the criminals of the presence of security men,” the ZENDA Commander said.

