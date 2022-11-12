By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – IMMEDIATE Past Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan hosts Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South Leaders in Warri to inaugurate Ward to Ward campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

The meeting is currently being held at Uduaghan former residence along Ogunu/Airport road in Warri.

The meeting laid to rest insinuations of division in the Delta State PDP over issues emanating from the Governorship primary election.

Evang. Michael Diden, PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate, Nicholas Mutu, House of Representatives Candidate Bomadi/Patani, Chief Thomas Eriyitomi, House of Representatives candidate, Warri Federal Constituency were amongst galaxy of attendees.

Details shortly

