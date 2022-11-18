.three kidnap incident in two weeks

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state police Command on Friday confirmed the kidnap of one Anozeng Egbe an architect with Faith Global Int’l Services Ltd an indigenous multi disciplinary firm.

The incident is coming barely 48 hours after the police rescued 8 travelers who were abducted by gunmen along Calabar-Ikom Highway on Tuesday.

Vanguard also gathered that this was the third kidnap incident in Calabar within two weeks as a pharmacist was Kidnapped at Bogobiri and another Lady at Akai street off Parliamentary road was also kidnapped.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the architect, Mr Anozeng Egbe was kidnaped at about 9:20 am on Friday when he went to brief his CEO, Micheal Asuquo at his resident located inside Summit Hills estate.

An eyewitness who didn’t want his name in print told Vanguard that the Kidnappers who came in a Honda SUV had a bigger target which was the CEO of Fsith plant, Mr Micheal Asuquo.

His words :” When they got the gate of the of my boss , the security man asked them who they were and if they had any appointment with his employer , they said not yes , that one of his trucks was intercepted by them and they wanted to discuss modalities before the release of the said truck .

“The security man said they were putting on black with camouflage face caps ,and were also carry automatic weapons , which they did not also hide because they probably wanted to create an impression that they were real military personnel.

“As the security man , asked them to wait for him to confirm their appointment with his employer, unknown to him as he went in the architect of the company who also came for routine morning briefings with the CEO was driving out from the compound the gunmen intercepted him.

“They took him( Architect) in his car while some of the Kidnappers drove in the Honda SUV they came with to unknown destination.

“We also observed that the gunmen has been carrying out surveillance in the area since 4: 00 am before coming carrying out the attack,” the source said.

Confirming Friday’s incident, the Public Relations Officer Cross River state Command, SP Irene Ugbo said the incident happened at Summit Hill estate off Mohammed Muritala Highway.

“We are aware of the incident at Summit Hills today , we are working on it already as I speak ,” SP Ugbo said.

