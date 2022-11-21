…violators will be fined

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Medical Association , Cross River state has declared a total and indefinite strike following the kidnap of two of their members , Dr Omini and Dr Egong on Friday 18th November along Calabar-Ikom Highway , Okomita – Uyanga axis ( Akampka) in the state.

The decision Vanguard learned was taken during an emergency general meeting held late night on Sunday in Calabar.

In a release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the association, Dr Felix Archibong and Dr Etim Amaku respectively, made available to Vanguard it stated that following the deliberations concerning the matter at hand, members unanimously agreed to activate strike protocol.

They stated that following the activation of the reviewed “Strike Protocol” which provides for a window of 48hours by NMA-CRS to government to secure the unconditional release of their kidnapped member/dependant failing which they have no other option than to embark on a total and indefinite strike at the EGM, pending their release.

“Hence NMA-CRS has proceeded on a Total and Indefinite Strike, effective this evening, 20th November, 2022 .That the strike is total and indefinite and as such any violation by an individual attracts a fine

“The government should as a matter of urgency provide Security Patrols and Check points on that axis of the road where the risk is greater and as a matter of urgency, commence the repairs of that section of the road to prevent attacks on vehicles who reduce their speed to be able to go through the bad roads.

“We are not oblivious of the hardship these decisions may cause to it’s members and the general public, hence we call on all relevant security agencies to ensure the timely and safe release of our abducted colleagues,” they stated.

Recall that vanguard had earlier reported that the kidnappers had called families of the doctor’s in their den to demand a whooping 100 million naira for their release.

