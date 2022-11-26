Clergymen at the venue.

.Armed security, emergency responders at alert

.As Christian,. Muslim leaders storm venue

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In mother of all rallies, supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, alias “City Boy” and Vice, Kahim Shettima, in the early hours on Saturday, stormed the campaign rally at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State, numbering millions in fanfare atmosphere.

Among the early dignatries at the carnival like event, with over large turnout are: Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammad, former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. ibjioke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the deputy governor, Remi Hamzat, former deputy Governor, Lagos State and Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Idiat Adebule, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun, who is also Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, and Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.

Others are: Former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, former deputy Governor of the state, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Lagos APC chieftain.

Others are: Former Minister for Health, State and now Minister for Science and Technology, as well as former Speaker Lagos House of Assembly, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, among others which include: both Christian and Muslim sects.

Leaders of Nollywood in the entertainment sector, led by Yonka Qiadri, Saheed Balogun and Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo, Bimbo Daramola, among others are on ground.

As early as 7 am the entire area was packed with crowd and supporters clad in different colours and brooms of the party symbol, chanting solidarity songs fur Tinubu and APC.

Armed security personnel and first aid as well as emergency responders, were stationed at different strategic points to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

The Director General, DG, of the Local Organising Committee for the Presidential Campaign in Lagos State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, earlier at a media briefing said the rally will be a homecoming for the former Lagos State Governor and the national leader of the party.

Solomon said the event holds a promise for mass attendance by members of the APC and members of the general public because of the popularity of the party Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, whom he said has remained the most consistent, biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of democratic dispensation in 1999.

According to Solomon: “You may wish to recall that Tinubu excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos–West Senatorial District and as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.

“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.’’

Security men of the Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch and other law enforcement agencies are on ground.

Corroborating the DG, on security measures the party chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said, “Security, we will try to make the venue, very conducive for all.

“This is also the first time Lagos State will be presenting a presidential candidate who has become a household name not only in Lagos state but in Nigeria.

“We are not ruling out a huge number of attendees. We can assure you there will be a massive turnout and adequate security for all attendees.

“Lagosians want to hear from the presidential candidate of the party.”

As at 12 noon, the much expected Presidential Candidate and his vice are yet to get to the venue as they were locked down in the crowd and attendant traffic gridlock.

RELATED NEWS