By Prince Okafor

Nigerian government owned airline, Ibom Air is planning to wet-lease two A320-200s from Lithuania’s GetJet Airlines under a long-term contract.

The LY-FAS (msn 4273) and LY-GYM (msn 2584) have both received Ibom Air’s full livery but remain parked at Madrid Barajas for maintenance.

According to aircraft leasing and chartering company headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, GetJet, “We are still ironing out details with the Nigerian regional carrier and would not confirm the duration of the contract.”

Ibom Air fleet currently comprises of five CRJ900s.

The airline has a firm order for ten A220-300s with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. The A220s will complement rather than replace the CRJs.

For its part, GetJet Airlines operates a single A319-100, six A320s, and three B737-800s. It also has a single B737-400 in storage.

