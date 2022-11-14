By David Odama

Wife of the former Local government Chairman of Nasarawa, has been reportedly shot dead by gunmen in the state.

Mrs. Astira Akolo Ahmed Success was said to be on her way to Assakio market when she was attacked at about 9 am on Monday, along Lafia- Shendam road.

Our Correspondent gathered in Lafia that Mrs Success was sitting at the passenger’s side of the car when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, apparently targeting the driver when a straight bullet hit her.

Until her death she was a renowned business woman with two children. Meanwhile, her body has been deposited at a mortuary

