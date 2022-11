By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling an inferno at Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

According to Adeseye, the fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market has been contained from spreading to other adjoining stalls.

As of press time the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained.

