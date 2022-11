By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have kidnapped 20 children — both Males and females — have in Niger State.

They were abducted in Kusherki village, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to have been in captivity for the past three weeks.

The bandits, according to reports, are demanding for N20m for their release.

Details coming.

Vanguard News

