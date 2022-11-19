Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–IMMEDIATE past Minister of Transport and former governor of Rivers State,Chief Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday,,graduated from Baze University,Abuja, with a Bachelor of Law,LL.B Degree.

The former minister was among the 504 students who graduated from the school in various fields of study, having not only successfully passed their examinations but also found worthy in learning and character by the authorities of the school.

They were awarded their various certificates at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the school.

The event is ongoing in Abuja.

Details coming…

