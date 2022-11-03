By Cynthia Alo

Africa’s e-commerce platform, Jumia, has announced that consumers in Nigeria will get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands on its 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event.

The campaign which is expected to kick off 4th November till 27th November 2022 will have JumiaPay incentives, Jumia Prime members dedicated offers and free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.

Speaking to journalists during a virtual conference, Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said that the 2022 campaign,tagged ‘Beat Sapa’, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers.

He said: “The Jumia Black Friday campaign is another opportunity for us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers. With the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices. This 9th edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs. We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and “Beat Sapa” with Jumia.

According to him, this year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas as the Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo and Guinness as Gold sponsors.

He noted that the annual commercial event, which was introduced into Nigeria for the first time and in Africa in 2014 by Jumia, has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness.

Commenting on the development, Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Nigeria Limited, Oladele Adeyole, said: “We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday campaign, where our customers can expect the best deals on the quality range of product assortment from the Nivea brand. We are aware of the tough economic conditions, which is why at Nivea, we believe in care beyond skin which means being part of the solution. We want to make self-love and self-care accessible and affordable for all.

The consumers are expected to not only have heavily discounted prices but get flash sales on selected products and free shipping by brands, daily games, prime members dedicated offers, and JumiaPay discounts, amongst others.

The management further encouraged consumers to take advantage of the offers during the Black Friday Sale by simply downloading the Jumia App.

The campaign is expected to feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, Flash Sales and Jumia Games, where consumers will win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products.

RELATED NEWS