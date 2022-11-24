By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado—Ekiti—The Joint Task Force, JTF, comprising combined forces of the Military, Police, Amotekun Corps and Local Hunters, said it arrested two suspected kidnappers during a joint operation at Irele-Kogi border area in Ekiti state.

The combined forces under operation Eradicate Bandit at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities, EBBORAC, recovered part of the N3 million collected from the victims.

Addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, the Chairman of Ajoni LCDA, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation inside the sprawling forest at Irele-Kogi border area.

Ogungbemi said the operation was terrific that the kidnappers hurriedly freed three victims from captivity, which provided a lead for the JTF to proceed with the combing operation of all forests in the axis.

He said, “When they knew that the operation was closing in on them, three victims in their possession were suddenly released this afternoon. This further provided a lead for the operation.

“Part of the ransom collected from the victims were recovered and the released victims are now in the hospital receiving medical treatments.

“The JTF also succeeded in apprehending two suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation and investigation by the police.”

A school principal, two teachers and a nurse, were last week abducted at Irele- Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, and taken to an unknown destination by the gunwielding abductors.

Three of the abductees were later freed upon payment of a sum of N3 million ransom, while one of them reportedly escaped from the abductors.

Similarly, the Commandant, Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe, confirmed the arrest.

Akomolafe added that those arrested are now in the police custody, while the freed victims have received adequate treatments in the hospital.

“I can confirm to you that two suspects arrested are being held by the police. Regarding the freed victims, they were initially taken to the hospital, but they have reunited with their respective families,” he said.

