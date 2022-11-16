•Abiodun commissions 2.35 kilometres dual carriage way

By Kingsley Adegboye

OGUN State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, approved the establishment and immediate construction of a world class Family Health Centre at Journalists Estate, Arepo, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s approval came following request by the former chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos Council and first chairman, Journalists Estate Resident Development Association, JERDA, Mrs Funke Fadugba, while speaking on behalf of landlords of the estate, during a media parley with Abiodun as guest organised by the residents.

Fadugba, who thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise to give Arepo community a state-of-the-art road, also told the governor the hardship Arepo residents were subjected to due to lack of medical facility in the area.

In his response, Abiodun gave an express approval with an assurance that the health facility will be completed within the next four months and to be supported by a well-equipped ambulance.

He instantly directed his Works and Infrastructure Commissioner to commence action on the project as early as possible.

Abiodun, who also approved the completion of Journalists Civic Centre under construction by journalists, said he is impressed by the proactive approach of journalists in the estate on developmental projects to complement government’s efforts in providing good governance.

He subsequently called on the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence work on the bill of quantity that will make the Civic Centre a world class facility.

The governor had earlier in the day commissioned the 2.35 kilometres dual carriage Journalists Estate Road, Arepo with street light.

RELATED NEWS