Following the emergence of social media influencers and online sensations as new thought leaders, Furetin Xchanger has signed a multi-million Naira deal with five-star influencers and Instagram sensations.

In a statement released by the Cryptocurrency exchange platform, Bae U, Anthon Umeh, Classy Jester, Isokoboy and Josh2Funny have joined the platform to help raise Crypto awareness.

The statement signed by Furetin Xchanger’s communications manager, Adenrele Anthony, revealed that the latest set of sign-ons was inspired by their mission to become Africa’s go-to digital assets exchange and financial services provider to provide affordable and accessible blockchain services to Nigerian households.

According to the Founder/CEO, Furetin Xchanger, Fure Eviosekwofa, “We have merely laid the foundation upon which a much more inclusive system will be launched, and we already have a revolutionary FinTech product in the works.”

The one-stop platform to buy, sell, and exchange gift cards and cryptocurrency leverages technology to bridge the gap between decentralised and traditional financial markets.

So far, Furetin Xchanger’s over-the-counter approach has allowed it to offer services to over 20,000 tech-inclined and non-inclined clients alike.

Currently in countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania, they revealed that there is significant demand from across the world meaning that the company’s plans for expansion will continue with an accelerated timeline with projections of offering services to all 54 African nations by the year 2023.

On the choice of social media sensations as ambassadors, the company revealed that all signed ambassadors have made verifiable impact across social media and as far as international markets.

