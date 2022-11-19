Nigeria ex-President Jonathan .

Congratulates ex-President at 65

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the government and Nigerians, has felicitated with the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GFCR, on his 65th birthday, November 20, 2022.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser, Chief Femi Adesina noted “the unique position of the former President in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.”

The President said he joins the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

“The President believes the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Dr Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, and nations,” the statement said.

As Dr Jonathan clocks 65, President Buhari prays for his well-being and that of his family.

RELATED NEWS