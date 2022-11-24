Johnny Depp

By Ada Osadebe

American actor John Christopher Depp II better known has Johnny Depp, will not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to DailyMail, rumors started to spread on Wednesday when a story stated he would be returning to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The rumor claimed Johnny Depp’s name had been seen on a call sheet for a new installment of the highly successful film series.

However, Depp will not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to reprise his role as the swashbuckling favorite, Jack Sparrow, five years after his last film.

Depp last portrayed the dashing hero in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales when the series’ creators decided to inject some “fresh vitality” into the highly successful movie franchise.

In 2018, Depp was fired from the Disney franchise because the people in charge wanted to give the show “fresh energy.”

But earlier this year, it was said that the executives wanted to bring him back on a $300 million contract that included a sixth film and a Disney Plus spin-off series.

