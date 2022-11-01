.

JIFORM delegates from Nigeria, Canada, Germany and Sierra Leone at Medgar Evers College, New York , USA, on Wednesday.

By Bose Adelaja

Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), has advised leaders from various regions of the world, on the need to review migration policies and harness its various opportunities for developmental goals.

The advice was given on Wednesday, at the maiden edition of JIFORM Intercontinental Migration Summit, held virtually on Zoom and physically held at Medgers Evers College (MEC) City University, New York in the United States of America.

The Summit with the theme, “Prospects and challenges of labour migration post Covid-19 era kicked against irregular migration in it’s entirety.

JIFORM President, Dr Ajibola Abayomi said the theme was carefully chosen to highlight the importance and the need for a review of migration policies in several regions of the world especially to the advantage of the migrants that are economic developers.

He said the three days summit which will round off on Thursday, in partnership with the College, is committed to promoting academic and migration robust policy inputs on safe, orderly, and regular migration among nations and individuals across the globe regarding human development and quality infirmation as contained by the United Nations.

He urged leaders from the various regions of the world, to tap from the prospects of migration, “Migration has prospects. It is a serious issue and it is clear that all the nations of the world whether developing, developed and Third World countries benefit from it.

“The 2020 report of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), estimated that there were about 281 Millions international migrants in the world in 2020, which equates to 3.6 per cent of the global population.

“With the huge number of migrants, there is need to evolve a better system to manage them to avoid a disastrous situation. They are central to economic growth.” said Abayomi.

Also speaking, Dr Princess Kabuki Ocansey, Member, African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, said migration can achieve developmental goals if harnessed accordingly. She said, “migration is a key to unlock unemployment issues all over the world. Migration is God’s plan to turn economy to good,”

She saluted JIFORM for organising the summit at this point in time. “You are a voice in the wilderness lifting the banner against irregular migration.” She added.

Raquel M. Bennett of MEC said new migration if we’ll managed, can have positive effects on migrants.

Other speakers at the summit were

Gerry Weiner, former Minister of Immigration and Citizenship Canada,

Dr Alpha Osman Timbo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sierra Leone

and Professor Byron Price of MEC, City University, New York City, USA.

