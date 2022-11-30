By Prince Okafor & Joseph Oso

Investment in women entrepreneurs has been identified as a major force that would enhance economical and social growth in Nigeria.

This was the submission of the Junior Chamber International, JCI, National President, Sen. Olawale Bakare, at its Women Entrepreneurship Day Program themed, ‘Defining the Future: Women in Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Businesses and Strong Institutions’ in Lagos.

Bakare noted that investing in women entrepreneurs is a visionary decision that will result in growth in the economy, gender inclusion and social objection.

According to him, “When women entrepreneurs are invested upon to start up their businesses, it will motivate other women to follow their footsteps because the creation of more businesses brings more jobs and help tackle poverty.

‘’Over the years we have seen a rise in women entrepreneurs making big names for themselves, owning and leading profitable and sustainable businesses. In leading world ranks and businesses, women have also taken a front role in shaping the global economy.

‘’Through the women entrepreneurship day program, it is our desire to help more women to start and run sustainable businesses while empowering female entrepreneurs, skills and knowledge to enable them to build and grow global businesses’’. Bakare added.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, CreditPro, Mr. Sola Adeyiga, stated that, “Women are 41 per cent owners of micro businesses in Nigeria which is about 23 million female entrepreneurs operating in this Micro Small Medium Enterprises, MSME.

‘’We believe that for any country to reduce poverty, focus and special attention should be given to the micro small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, particularly in the area of defining development.

‘’It has been stated that women possess strong entrepreneurial spirit which really makes them an important course in the growth of the micro business sector and automatable to the Nigeria Gross Domestic Products, GDP.”

He noted that CreditPro was set up in 2019 for the purpose of supporting small and medium-scale businesses.

