By Gabriel Olawale

Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria in collaboration with CreditPRO is set to host budding and established female entrepreneurs seeking to gain strategic and practical ways to improve their approach to their businesses as well as network with other entrepreneurs.

Speaking ahead of the maiden edition of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Program themed; ‘Defining The Future: Women in Entrepreneurship, sustainable businesses and strong institutions’ National President of JCI Nigeria, Olawale Bakare said that the initiative aimed to celebrate, motivate, and support Women in Business and Entrepreneurship.

“This project is in commemoration of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day which is celebrated globally on the 19th November every year. In partnership with CreditPro Business Support Services, we are very optimistic that the program will no doubt impact, empower and support Women in Business and Entrepreneurship intellectually through our line up of seasoned Successful entrepreneurs.

“There will also be opportunities for Women Enterpreneurs to pitch their Business Ideas and possible supports. The maiden Edition of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Program will feature women leaders from different spheres and industries – politics and governance, agriculture, business operations, entertainment and fintech.

Bakare disclosed that CreditPro, the major partner of this initiative will also be empowering three female business owners that are well primed for development with N1.5million.

Entrepreneurship day Program will host about 600 women to theme and panel sessions by seasoned speakers like Kikelomo Fola Ogunniya, Sola Adeyiga, Oyindamola Egbeyemi just to mention a few.

The 2022 Women’s Entrepreneurship day Program Chairperson, Ruth Idowu noted that women contribute hugely to the Nigerian entrepreneurship economy hence the need to support women by bringing quality and well versed entrepreneurs and speakers to deliver insights and help switch up their business game.

Representative of CreditPRO, Mr. Emmanuel Ogunji said that CreditPRO is committed to supporting SME Businesses through customizable working capital solutions.

“CreditPRO, a licensed Money lender, was established in August 2019 with the primary objective of bridging funding gaps for SME businesses in Nigeria through innovative working capital financing.”

“Since inception of our operation, we have disbursed over N1 billion to more than 1,000 SME businesses with less than 2 percent non-performing loans.”

RELATED NEWS