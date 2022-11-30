By Gabriel Olawale

Minister Jaybest has brought another one of his best tunes to us this season and it is titled JAH. This song features phenomenal Gospel artists like Pastor Samuel Foli, Titilola Euba and Kay wonder.

JAH is a song of praise and thanksgiving to the most high king. It is a song that reminds us daily of the awesomeness of JAH. Jehovah overdo specializes in doing the seemingly impossible. This is the reason we must give him the praise that is due Him.

Minister JayBest is also popularly known as Oni John Ayomide and has been in the business of blessing lives through his soul steering Gospel music for several years. He comes from the western part of Nigeria and comes from a Christian background.

JAH It’s a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music

