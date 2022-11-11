By Moses Nosike

Despite the environmental and operational challenges in Nigerian business climate, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) has indicated interest to invest in Nigerian market.

In that optimism, the Trade Commissioner and Managing Director, JETRO Lagos, Taninami Takuma, told newsmen that Nigeria is a big market to ignore, saying further that more Japanese companies are looking forward to investing in the country.

Following that interest, Taninami tasked the federal government to as a matter of urgency address the nation’s infrastructure challenges, while also calling on the need to make foreign exchange accessible for investors in Nigeria.

According to Taninami, Nigeria is not an easy market because of lack of infrastructure and insecurity in the country, which he said is increasing the cost of doing business in the country.

Continuing, he said that the situation is getting better and we know Nigeria is not a market you can ignore.

He further said, “there are lots of market opportunities in the country because of its huge population. This is one of our missions to promote Japanese businesses in the country. JETRO is well known as the government body of Japan to promote trade and investment between Japan and rest of the world. JETRO Lagos was established in 1955 and more than 6 decades, we are trying to support various kinds of business between Nigeria and Japan”.

“The business relationship between Nigeria and Japan in 2021 witnessed export from Nigeria to Japan which hit 760 million dollars, while import from Japan to Nigeria stood at 287million dollars. Taninami pointed out that the major commodities of export from Nigeria to Japan is Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which represents about 70 per cent of all exports”.

He added that the number of Japanese companies in Nigeria is increasing, saying that the number of Japanese companies has increased from 21 to 45 businesses in 2022.

“It is notable that we recently have several VC funds and startups which are operated by Japanese persons in Nigeria. Nowadays arising innovative startups in Nigeria attract more Japanese businesses persons to invest and they are getting involved in this sector. Not only for VC funds, but trading houses and manufacturers are seeking opportunities to collaborate Nigerian startups”.

