Ace Comedian Nnamdi Nnaji-Ibe, known by his stage name Yellowmouth has commented on the alarming rate at which young people are leaving the country in search of greener pastures.

The young comedian who is most notable for his annual Unleashed event, has made a name for himself in Dubai with this marquee event that features the top Nigerian performers in the fields of comedy, music, and dance.

Yellowmouth who is himself an immigrant says he left Nigeria for better opportunities. “When you look at the potential that Nigeria has, it’s really sad to see that so many people are looking for a way out”. He says if the country were better managed over time, then there wouldn’t be a need for people to leave.

He returns to Nigeria from time to time for many reasons, but for the foreseeable future, he has made Dubai his home.

