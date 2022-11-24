

By Juliet Ebirim

With the trend of Nigerians emigrating to other climes, especially to the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, according to recent studies, prominent travel influencer, Kelvin Ossai has warned Nigerians that migration is not a ‘get rich scheme’ as wrongly perceived.

“Life abroad is not a bed of roses; migrating will not make you a millionaire overnight. However, it can afford you stability, some level of security and an opportunity to make it in the international space,” he says.

The popular social media sensation, who lives and works in London as a trained nurse and singer, shared his two cents on the trend which has significantly affected several essential sectors in the country’s workforce, including healthcare.

According to Ossai, the trend can actually be exploited to create favourable policies that encourage more Nigerian migrants to return home.

“I still don’t see it as brain drain; I see it as brain gain. The most recent estimate of Nigeria’s diaspora by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) is 1.7 million as of June 2020. If the Nigerian Government can work hand-in-hand with these other countries like USA, UK, and so on, concerning solidifying the migration relationships and policies, we will have a free flow system where Nigerians can always move abroad and back.

“Furthermore, the primary solutions to the ongoing issue of brain drain includes; effective leadership, widespread employment, improved pay and working conditions, as well as a system for rewarding hardworking employees. All those in leadership positions should ensure to use their office for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians at large -they should be accountable leaders. Nigeria is our country and we must make it work.”

He also admonished aspiring migrants to be savvy of country’s laws, financial systems, as well as have soft skills before travelling.

