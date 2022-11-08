Jane Mena and husband

By Ada Osadebe

Instagram dancer and influencer, Usiwo Orezinena Jane, popularly called Janemena is currently expecting her first child with her husband.

The 29 year made this known on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Recall that Janemena lost her first pregnancy over claims that Tonto Dikeh’s allegation traumatized her to lose her one-month pregnancy.

In the video posted by the dancer revealed her baby bump, while she captioned it saying, “I met my husband the year 2010 and all I can say is I did this with the right man and God.”

Dikeh had claimed her ex-lover, Joseph Egbri, aka Prince Kpokpogri, had a sex tape of Janemena who is married.

