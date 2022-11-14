JAMB

…to automate curriculum, accreditation, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would cease to receive any communication through letter writing from tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies from January 1,2023.

This came as the board automated curriculum, accreditation, and general administration matters between it, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies, through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System, IBASS.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, speaking during a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the North and Southern regions at JAMB headquarters, Bwari, on Monday, said from January 1,2023, the board will not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

According to him, IBASS will ensure seamless communication between JAMB, institutions and their regulatory agencies without the use of letter writing as the practice has been.

He further stated that the automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB, regulatory agencies and Institutions will provide personalised services to the institutions and agencies as only JAMB and the institution will be able to see any communication on the platform.

He said:”We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies: NUC, NBTE and NCCE. Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.”

“Essentially, the regulatory agencies appeal to us for approval of new programmes and accreditation of programmes. And what we receive from institutions is essentially about admission and registration or accreditation of new courses or quota issue.”

The JAMB boss said the board felt that having been able to augment its communication with over 2 million students across tertiary institutions in the country through its Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, it can apply same to admission and accreditation matters related to regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions.

Hear him:”With this platform if NUC approves admission quota, it would be centralised in such a way that as soon as you see approved, everybody will see it and there is no need to write to JAMB.

“Before now, registrars of institutions had no say that they have been complaining that they want to fall to know what the what they are doing and a platform has been created for them they may not be able to effect changes but will see everything.”

Read also: Nurse in police net for defiling 14yr-old girl in hospital

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ becomes second-biggest domestic debut

The JAMB boss noted that the platform will improve efficiency of all the operations of the board.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said in the last 6 years, JAMB has built a strong relationship with regulatory agencies and institutions of higher learning in the country.

Rasheed expressed belief that the cordial relationship has yielded many mutual benefits including the setting up of the platforms.

He stressed that communication as a tool for organisational efficiency can never be overemphasized, while commending JAMB for setting up CAPS and IBASS as that will improve efficiency and smooth operations of JAMB.

He added that introduction of IBASS has revolutionised the admission process in the country and urged all institutions to make the best use of the noble innovation.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, said the introduction of IBASS and CAPS was the way to go as the nation requires digitization of all its communication.

Bugaje decried the failure of some polytechnic rector’s to embrace digitisation, adding that the board will soon commence digitisation of all its process including accreditation in all polytechnics nationwide.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Prof Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, noted that the platform will make admission process seamless.

Okwelle commended the JAMB registrar on the many initiatives taken to reduce delay and improve efficiency, adding that IBASS will address challenges and improve efficiency in the admission process.

He assuring of NCCE’s corporation to do whatever is required of it to ensure that the system functions.

RELATED NEWS