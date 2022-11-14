The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced the automation of curriculum, accreditation admission, and general administration matters between the board, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies, through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS).

The board Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the Northern and Southern regions in Abuja on Monday.

Oloyede said from Jan. 1, 2023, the board would not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

He said that IBASS would ensure seamless communication between JAMB, institutions and their regulatory agencies without the use of letter writing as the practice had been.

He further said that the automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB, regulatory agencies and Institutions would provide personalised services to the institutions and agencies as only JAMB and the institution would be able to see any communication on the platform.

“We discovered that we spend our time attending to letters from some major stakeholders of the board and the major stakeholders are essentially regulatory agencies such as NUC, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

“Apart from these stakeholders, we also receive from 890 institutions across the country.

“Essentially, the regulatory agencies appeal to us for approval of new programmes and accreditation of programmes. And what we receive from institutions is essentially about admission and registration or accreditation of new courses or quota issue,” he said.

Oloyede added that having been able to augment its communication with over 2 million students across tertiary institutions in the country through its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), it could apply same to admission and accreditation matters related to regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions.

“With this platform, if the NUC approves admission quota, it would be centralised in such a way that as soon as you see approved, everybody will see it and there is no need to write to JAMB.

“Before now, registrars of institutions had no say that they have been complaining that they want to know what they are doing and a platform has been created for them, they may not be able to effect changes but will see everything,” he said.

The JAMB boss noted that the platform would also improve efficiency of all the operations of the board.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said in the last six years, JAMB had built a strong relationship with regulatory agencies and institutions of higher learning in the country.

Rasheed expressed belief that the cordial relationship would continue to yield many mutual benefits including the setting up of the platforms.

He commended the board of JAMB for setting up CAPS and IBASS, saying this would improve efficiency and smooth operations of JAMB.

He added that the introduction of IBASS had revolutionised the admission process in the country, while urging all institutions to make the best use of the innovation.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, said the introduction of IBASS and CAPS is the way to go as the nation requires digitisation of all its communication.

Bugaje decried the failure of some polytechnic rectors to embrace digitisation, adding that the board would soon commence digitisation of all its processes, including accreditation in all polytechnics nationwide.

Also, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, noted that the platform would make admission process seamless.

Okwelle commended the JAMB registrar on the many initiatives taken to reduce delay and improve efficiency, adding that IBASS would address challenges and improve efficiency in the admission process.

