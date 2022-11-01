The Iwere College Koko Old Students Association (ICKOSA) in Warri North council area of Delta State has inaugurated 11-man National Executive Council, NEC, to run its affairs for the next three years.

The inauguration ceremony was performed at the college hall by the Chairman of the newly constituted nine-man Board of Trustees (BoT), Prince Eroro Emiko, at the Extra Ordinary Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the association last weekend.

The newly inaugurated NEC has Mr. George Iluwa as President; Victor Agbontean, Vice-president; Benji Agbejuwasun, Secretary-General; Tonwe Smart, PRO and Tunde Ebiyemi, Social Secretary.

Speaking after inaugurating the George Iluwa-led NEC, the BoT Chairman, Prince Emiko charged them to build on the foundations so far laid by out-gone interim executive and pilot the association’s affairs with the fear of God.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Iluwa thanked the BoT Chairman and his team, assuring that he and his exco are determined to take the association to greater heights.

The Principal, Ms. Victoria Udele has listed lack of power generating set, potable drinking water and lack of furniture at the staff office as some of the challenges confronting the school and appealed to the ICKOSA to come to their aid in surmounting these problems.

