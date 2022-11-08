By Gabriel Olawale

The House of Assembly candidate in Abeokuta South Constituency II, under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Honourable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele, popularly known as IWA, has again put a smile on the faces of the people of Itori Ward 13, as he rebuilt the abandoned dilapidated bridge in the area.

The news of the bridge was made known to newsmen today 7th of November 2022 in Abeokuta; the Ogun State capital by his Media Adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu, who stated that IWA has completed another fantastic project for his constituents.

He explained that the bridge as been abandoned for years, however, due to the impact on the livelihood of the people, honourable Igbaleye, swigged into action immediately; he got a clear picture of the suffering and agony of the people, which was the reason why the project was completed less than one week.

According to IWA, this is a necessary thing that anybody can do to his or her community if God gives you the power and the resources to do so, I did this out of the love I have for my people and this will ease the stress of the people living in that area.

While appreciating IWA for his kind gesture, Olu of Itori Oke, Oba Musiliu Onipede (Olojoru 1) prayed powerfully for IWA and described his decision to rebuild this bridge as something he will forever appreciate, because this project is a laudable one and I am happy this happened in my community, it is long overdue.

In the same vein, the youth leader of the Itori Oke community, Bisiriyu Adekunle on behalf of his people showers prayers on the house of Assembly candidate, who has relentlessly made life better for the people of his constituency, and particularly what he has done for the people of Itori Oke community.

In his words: “We are here to show our gratitude to IWA because, we have written several letters to people of timber and caliber that we thought they can help us to fix it, but they never for once yield to our cry. However, God in His infinite mercy used IWA to put a stop to our agony. I pray God will continue to bless honourable IWA and his household.”

