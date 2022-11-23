By Gabriel Olawale

The leading house of Assembly candidate in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II in Ogun State, honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele Popularly known as (IWA) who is contesting under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) has again contributed to the growth of his community.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his media Adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu said IWA kind gesture is second to none as he donated Borehole to ward 11, Oke-Bode area in Abeokuta South.

The water project is located very close to the community Baale’s house and it was delacared open today 22nd of November 2022 for the residence to have free water.

He noted that, i don’t want people to only see my efforts when i am elected, I want them to start seeing my impact from now. I have started contributing to the growth of my community since 2017 and i will not stop, i know what my people are facing based on the scarcity of water and this is just a tip of the iceberg, I prayed to do more in my constituents.

“IWA stressed that he embarked on this project in a bid to ensure that access water is available to my Constituents

The importance of the project to the community, noting that water was one of the most important God-given natural resources.

IWA, however, reiterated his commitment and dedication to the improvement of the welfare of communities in the Abeokuta South Constinuecy II through the provisions of basic and social infrastructure.

The people of the community prayed for honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele and wish him best of luck as 2023 election gathers momentum.

