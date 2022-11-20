Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has insisted that he would reclaim his mandate at the governorship election petition tribunal.

Oyetola made this assertion while speaking at the 31st Iragbiji Day in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The Osun governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC maintained that he won the July 16 governorship in the state.

Oyetola expressed optimism that he would grace the 32nd edition of the Iragbiji Day celebration as the governor.

He said, “By the special grace of Allah, In Sha Allah, I shall grace this occasion next year, still as the Osun Governor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I shall reclaim my mandate,” he added.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the election.

Adeleke had polled 403,271 votes against Oyetola, who garnered 375,027 votes in the keenly-contested election.

After the July 16 poll, Oyetola and the APC have been challenging results from 749 polling units in 10 LGAs over alleged electoral malpractices.

NAN.

