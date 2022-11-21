Rising music act, Mega C, has teased music fans with his forthcoming release, an EP entitled Log Inn.



In a recent interview, the musician, whose real name is Gospel Chibuike Anyasor, said: “This is my first ever body of work and I named it “Log Inn” because of the exploration nature of the project. It is symbolic because I am bringing the fans into my musical world.”

The indigene of Imo State who has a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration had earlier in August, released the single “Purchase” which trended heavily for weeks. He is currently shooting an official video for the single which will be released following the EP project.

MEGA C’s brand of music, a combination of Afro vibes infused with highlife and a touch of Reggae blues, stands him out as a musician in a class of his own.

With Log Inn, he is offering a taste of his creative ability. The six-track EP was wholly his solo effort without collaboration with other artistes.

Giving his fans hints about the songs in the EP, he disclosed: “There is “Shamaya” which is an introduction to the Log Inn EP. It is a mid-tempo sensual vibe that is an expression of ecstasy about a love interest that blows my mind. The second track, “Early Mo Mo” is an appreciation of ladies and a promise of a good time. It’s amapiano and a very danceable tune.”

Of “Purchase” the video of which he is presently shooting, he described it as “a mid-tempo Afrobeat melody that creates the perfect mood for fun and relaxation.”

The track, he avowed, is about a girl in lust who loves a fast life and luxurious things but meets a lover who is ready to fulfil her wishes.

Other tracks on the EP are “Chu Chu,” “Yawa” and “O’ji Cash,” an Igbo highlife.

MEGA C is looking forward to working with top artistes in the industry. “I will like to work with Runtown, Wizkid and a couple of artistes that I feel their vibes.

After this project, I am coming in full force, an album will be a sure thing to come soon,” he affirmed.

His songs enjoyed playtime across radio stations which made observers of the music industry earmark MEGA C as one of the promising and exciting artistes to look out for in 2023.

