By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS hunger grips hard on Nigerians, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, weekend, declares that it is shame on Nigerian government and Nigerians to accept food supply from war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking with Vanguard on the heels of Ukraine to send 125,000 metric tonnes of grains to Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya and Yemen as humanitarian aid in compliance with the decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, queried that how can Africa’s largest economy accept food aid from a country amidst heavy fighting running into months with its citizens fleeing in their millions to different countries in Europe for safety and as refugees.

Read also : Nigeria’s growth momentum slows to 2.25% in Q3’22

It will be recalled on Thursday, Ukraine agreed to send 125, 000 tonnes of grains to Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya and Yemen as humanitarian aid in compliance with the decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky, and according to the country’s agro-allied service organisation, Ukraine Agro Consult, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Situations Service signed the decree “on the provision of humanitarian aid to the countries of Africa and Asia.”

He said: “Nigeria is claiming to be the biggest economy in Africa so how can we justify accepting food aid from a war-torn country like Ukraine.

“It is shameful to every proud Nigerian. We must be food sufficient by walking our talk, invest properly in Agriculture and appoint people who are capable of producing good results from our efforts.

“It is a good gesture by Ukraine to send food aid to African countries shamefully including Nigeria.”

However, he said if he was the President of Nigeria instead of waiting cap in hand to accept the grains from Ukraine it is better to open the country’s borders for food importation.

“If I was the President of Nigeria, I would decline the gift but probably grudgingly open the doors to importation”, he stated.

RELATED NEWS