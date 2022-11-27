Indian, Tamanna Takoria on Saturday defeated Nigerian, Ohunene Yakubu 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the finals of singles of female category of the ongoing J5 World Tennis Championships in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played in the first leg of the J5 ITF Tennis World Tour Abuja, which began on Monday.

It is expected to end on Sunday at the Tennis Complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B, Abuja.

NAN reports that Yakubu was drawn by as she didn’t play in the preliminary round, coming into the quarter final to defeat Sunmisola Okajare 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

While Takoria on her part, was also drawn by as she didn’t play in the round match, coming into the quarter final to thrash Mary Udoffa in two straight set in the quarter-finals 6-3, 7-5 .

Takoria had more experience than Yakubu displayed in two straight sets to end her fairytale run.

Speaking after the match, Ohunene Yakubu said it was a wonderful performance display in the championship.

“I didn’t really play well. The semi finals are always a little bit more difficult for everyone and I wasn’t pleased with my performance today.

“ I was playing a defensive game and that’s why I lost.

“I’ve played a lot of these kind of games and I hope to come back in the second legs and to surpass my expectation, but there are rooms for improvement.

“I think I did incredibly well to get so far,” she said.

Takoria will now face Indian, Raja Sarvagna Kilaru, in the finals on Sunday.

In another female singles category, Raja Sarvagna Kilaru beat Ozi-oiza Yakubu in the semifinals 6-1, 6-4, to qualify for the finals .

In the same arena earlier in the doubles events, Indian pair of Raja Sarvagna Kilaru and Tamanna Takoria, defeated Nigerian duo, Ozi-oiza Yakubu and Ohunene Yakubu 6-1, 1-6 (10-6) to emerge winners.

A total of 47 players from Nigeria (host), Indian, Egypt, Germany, Ghana and Australia are participating in the championships.(NAN)

